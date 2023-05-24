TPC Racing Breaks Ground on 40,000 SF Industrial Headquarters in Jessup, Maryland

JESSUP, MD. — TPC Racing, a Porsche maintenance and service provider, has broken ground on its 40,000-square-foot industrial facility at 7869 Dorsey Run Road in Jessup. The Howard County facility will serve as the company’s corporate headquarters. Kate Jordan and Marley Welsh of Lee & Associates l Maryland brokered the purchase of the four-acre site and were also retained by TPC Racing to lease the available 27,000 square feet of industrial/warehouse space at the building. The $8 million, single-story project is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter and comprise nine bays, each offering 3,000 square feet of space. Chesapeake Contracting Group is acting as general contractor for the project.