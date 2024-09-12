TPG Angelo Gordon Acquires 780,000 SF Midwest Manufacturing Portfolio in Sale-Leaseback with Douglas Dynamics

ILLINOIS, IOWA, MICHIGAN AND WISCONSIN — TPG Angelo Gordon has acquired a 780,000-square-foot, seven-building manufacturing portfolio in a sale-leaseback transaction with Douglas Dynamics Inc., a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. The transaction involves the company’s facilities in Huntley, Ill.; Manchester, Iowa; Madison Heights, Mich.; Milwaukee; and Rockland, Maine. The transaction is valued at $64.2 million, and Douglas Dynamics is expected to receive net proceeds of approximately $50 million. The company intends to use the net proceeds to pay down its term loan debt and for other corporate purposes. The initial lease for the assets is 15 years, with two 10-year options to renew.