Thursday, March 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Amenities at Canal House of Georgetown include a library lounge and onsite restaurant C&O Lounge.
DevelopmentDistrict of ColumbiaHospitalitySoutheast

TPG Hotels, Douglas Development Open 107-Room Canal House of Georgetown Hotel in DC

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A partnership between TPG Hotels & Resorts and Douglas Development has delivered Canal House of Georgetown, a 107-room hotel located along the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown district. Operating as a Tribute Portfolio hotel, the property represents the 1 millionth room in Marriott’s U.S. portfolio.

The hotel is an adaptive reuse of a former office building and two historic townhomes and features a library lounge, private courtyard, fitness center and onsite restaurant C&O Lounge.

You may also like

Frontline Development, Woda Cooper Break Ground on $17.6M...

Solera Acquires 113-Unit Assisted Living, Memory Care Community...

CORE Purchases Orlando Shopping Center for $37.5M

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 587,815 SF...

Merchants Capital Secures $120M in Construction Financing for...

DHPH Receives $19.2M Construction Loan for Office-to-Industrial Conversion...

Lee & Associates Negotiates $24.5M Land Sale in...

Kraus-Anderson Begins $2.8M Renovation Project at Veterans Memorial...

Scripps to Build New $1.2B San Marcos Medical...