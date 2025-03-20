TPG Hotels, Douglas Development Open 107-Room Canal House of Georgetown Hotel in DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A partnership between TPG Hotels & Resorts and Douglas Development has delivered Canal House of Georgetown, a 107-room hotel located along the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown district. Operating as a Tribute Portfolio hotel, the property represents the 1 millionth room in Marriott’s U.S. portfolio.

The hotel is an adaptive reuse of a former office building and two historic townhomes and features a library lounge, private courtyard, fitness center and onsite restaurant C&O Lounge.