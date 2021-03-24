TPG Real Estate, Cardinal Group Acquire 887-Bed Student Housing Property Near Montana State

The Arrow Townhomes and Flats is located adjacent to the Montana State University campus in Bozeman.

BOZEMAN, MONT. — A joint venture between TPG Real Estate Partners and Cardinal Group Investment Management has acquired The Arrow Townhomes and Flats, an 887-bed student housing community located near the Montana State University campus in Bozeman.

Constructed in 2019, the property offers a mix of one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, 24-hour clubhouse, sauna, steam room and multiple study areas.

Berkadia represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. CBRE advised on debt for the acquisition, which was added to a Fannie Mae credit facility formed by the joint venture.

Cardinal Group Management will manage the property; Cardinal Group Construction will manage planned value-add construction; and Agency Fifty3 will provide marketing and branding services for the community.