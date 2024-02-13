Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Marina-Square-Bremerton-WA
Located in Bremerton, Wash., Marina Square features 270 apartments, a rooftop deck, club room with indoor and outdoor space and a public plaza with three venue spaces, a kayak launch and grilling stations.
TPG Real Estate Provides $79M Refinancing for Marina Square Apartments in Bremerton, Washington

by Amy Works

BREMERTON, WASH. — JLL has arranged $79 million in refinancing for Marina Square, a waterfront apartment property at 280 Washington Ave. in Bremerton. Seth Heikkila, Tom Wilson and Steve Petrie of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory secured the five-year, floating-rate loan through TPG Real Estate Credit for the borrower, Sound West Group.

Situated on the Puget Sound waterfront, Marina Square features 270 studio, one- and two-bedroom units with water and mountain views, large windows, vinyl plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and full-size washers/dryers. Community amenities include a rooftop deck, a club room with indoor and outdoor space, a landscaped public plaza with three venue spaces, a kayak launch and grilling stations.

Additionally, Marina Square features 9,158 square feet of retail space divided into three units. Currently named tenants include The Market at Marina Square and YMCA.

