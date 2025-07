MAYNARD, MASS. — Tractor Supply Co. will open a 21,840-square-foot store in Maynard, about 25 miles west of Boston. Tractor Supply will be the first retailer to open at 17 Digital Way, the final building within Maynard Crossing, a mixed-use development that comprises 11 buildings across 56 acres. A tentative opening date was not disclosed. Locally based development and investment firm Capital Group Properties owns Maynard Crossing.