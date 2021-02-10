TradeLane Properties Acquires Capital Center Industrial Park in Cincinnati for $51.3M

Capital Center Industrial Park spans 14 buildings and 896,523 square feet.

CINCINNATI — TradeLane Properties has acquired Capital Center Industrial Park, a 14-building portfolio of light industrial assets in Cincinnati. The purchase price was $51.3 million. Spanning 896,523 square feet, the industrial park is 93.5 percent leased to 65 tenants. Mostly completed in the 1970s, the buildings have received substantial capital improvements over time. John Huguenard, Kurt Sarbaugh and Mark Volkman of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, Dalfen Industrial.