Trademark Acquires 470,000 SF Shopping Center in Arlington, Plans $150M Redevelopment

Lincoln Square is located at the southwest corner of Collins Street and I-30 in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Fort Worth-based investment firm Trademark Property Co. has acquired Lincoln Square, a 470,000-square-foot regional shopping center in Arlington, with plans to redevelop the 45-acre site into a mixed-use destination with office and multifamily components. To that end, Trademark has entered into a 30-year public-private partnership agreement with the City of Arlington to invest $150 million into the property over the next six years, with the city committing $14.2 million under the terms of the agreement. Current tenants at Lincoln Square include Studio Movie Grill, Ulta Beauty, Michaels and PetSmart. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.