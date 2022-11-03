REBusinessOnline

Trademark Acquires 470,000 SF Shopping Center in Arlington, Plans $150M Redevelopment

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

Lincoln-Square-Arlington

Lincoln Square is located at the southwest corner of Collins Street and I-30 in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Fort Worth-based investment firm Trademark Property Co. has acquired Lincoln Square, a 470,000-square-foot regional shopping center in Arlington, with plans to redevelop the 45-acre site into a mixed-use destination with office and multifamily components. To that end, Trademark has entered into a 30-year public-private partnership agreement with the City of Arlington to invest $150 million into the property over the next six years, with the city committing $14.2 million under the terms of the agreement. Current tenants at Lincoln Square include Studio Movie Grill, Ulta Beauty, Michaels and PetSmart. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  