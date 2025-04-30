Trademark Adds New Tenants at Legacy Place Shopping Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. — Trademark Property Co. has added a new wave of tenants to join Legacy Place, a 427,000-square-foot, open-air lifestyle shopping center located in Palm Bach Gardens. The new tenants include three fitness concepts: Yoga Joint (now open), Jet Set Pilates (opening this summer) and EoS Fitness (30,000 square feet, now open). Additionally, Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute plans to open an 18,000-square-foot clinic at Legacy Place in 2026, and Cabinet IQ of Palm Beach plans to open its store this summer.

Existing tenants at Legacy Place include Total Wine & More, Barnes & Noble, Ethan Allen, The Container Store, Best Buy, Bungalow Palm Beach, Prime IV and The Good Feet Store. Trademark assumed management of the 48-acre property in May 2024.