Trademark Begins Leasing 321-Unit Vickery Apartments in Downtown Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Trademark Property Co. has begun leasing The Vickery, a 321-unit multifamily project in downtown Fort Worth. Designed by GFF and developed in partnership with SCOA Real Estate Partners, The Vickery consists of 307 apartments, 14 townhomes and a 5,300-square-foot restaurant with a second-story lounge, as well as an amenitized green space. Residential amenities include a pool, rooftop lounge and coworking space. Construction began in February 2024 and topped out in January 2025. Rents start at roughly $1,500 per month for a studio apartment.