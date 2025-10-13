Monday, October 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Vickery-Fort-Worth
Trademark received a tax increment finance district incentive from the City of Fort Worth for The Vickery as a means of strengthening connectivity to downtown Fort Worth. As such, Trademark executed various street upgrades, including improved sidewalks, bike lanes and a new public space, as part of the development.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Trademark Begins Leasing 321-Unit Vickery Apartments in Downtown Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Trademark Property Co. has begun leasing The Vickery, a 321-unit multifamily project in downtown Fort Worth. Designed by GFF and developed in partnership with SCOA Real Estate Partners, The Vickery consists of 307 apartments, 14 townhomes and a 5,300-square-foot restaurant with a second-story lounge, as well as an amenitized green space. Residential amenities include a pool, rooftop lounge and coworking space. Construction began in February 2024 and topped out in January 2025. Rents start at roughly $1,500 per month for a studio apartment.

You may also like

SWBC Breaks Ground on 500-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Bradford Arranges Sale of 68,080 SF Vacant Industrial...

Skywalker Property Partners Buys 60,000 SF Industrial Property...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 29,309 SF Bobcat Crossing...

Tulfra Real Estate Completes 797-Unit Self-Storage Project in...

Continuum Brokers Sale of 270-Unit Continuing Care Retirement...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $24M Sale of Multifamily...

USA Properties Fund, Northwest Housing Alternatives Open 92-Unit...

Avanath, BRIDGE Form Affordable Housing Property Management Company