Trademark Breaks Ground on 321-Unit Multifamily Project in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based owner-operator Trademark Property Co. has broken ground on Westbend Residences, a 321-unit multifamily project that will be located in Fort Worth’s University District. The site spans 3.5 acres within Trademark’s Westbend mixed-use development that fronts the Clear Fork Trinity River. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and a few penthouses will also be available on the top floor. Amenities will include two elevated resort-style pools, a fitness center and a dog spa, as well as 4,500 square feet of retail space. Construction is expected to be complete in early 2027.