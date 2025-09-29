Monday, September 29, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Westbend-Residences-Fort-Worth
As part of the development of Westbend Residences, a 321-unit multifamily project in Fort Worth, Trademark plans to make infrastructure upgrades to improve walkability and vehicular access throughout the site.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Trademark Breaks Ground on 321-Unit Multifamily Project in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based owner-operator Trademark Property Co. has broken ground on Westbend Residences, a 321-unit multifamily project that will be located in Fort Worth’s University District. The site spans 3.5 acres within Trademark’s Westbend mixed-use development that fronts the Clear Fork Trinity River. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and a few penthouses will also be available on the top floor.  Amenities will include two elevated resort-style pools, a fitness center and a dog spa, as well as 4,500 square feet of retail space. Construction is expected to be complete in early 2027.

You may also like

Brasfield & Gorrie Breaks Ground on $6M Industrial...

Partners Negotiates 50,995 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest...

Colliers Negotiates 26,847 SF Industrial Sublease in North...

Harrison Street, Core Spaces to Break Ground on...

Hankin Group to Undertake $67M Expansion of Metro...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $156.6M Agency Refinancing for...

Atlanta Beltline Issues RFP for Mixed-Use Development on...

Parkland Residential Begins Leasing 140-Unit Build-to-Rent Townhome Community...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $19.6M Sale of Multifamily...