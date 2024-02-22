Thursday, February 22, 2024
The-Vickery-Fort-Worth
The Vickery, a new multifamily project in Fort Worth, will connect to a central public green space with pickleball courts, pet play areas and pocket parks.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Trademark Breaks Ground on 321-Unit Vickery Apartments in Downtown Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Trademark Property Co. has broken ground on The Vickery, a 321-unit multifamily project in downtown Fort Worth. Designed by GFF and developed in partnership with SCOA Real Estate Partners, The Vickery will consist of 307 apartments, 14 townhomes and a 5,300-square-foot restaurant with a second-story lounge. Residential amenities will include a pool, rooftop lounge, coworking space and two dog parks. First United Bank provided a $61 million construction loan for the project Heather McClure and Jonathan Paine of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan on behalf of Trademark. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in spring 2026.

