Trademark Buys 37 Acres in Metro Houston for Mixed-Use Project

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Fort Worth-based owner-operator Trademark Property Co. has purchased 37 acres in the northwestern Houston suburb of Cypress for the construction of a mixed-use project. The site is located within the 1,300-acre Dunham Pointe master-planned development, and preliminary plans for the project call for 225,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space and 500 apartments. Trademark plans to start construction in the second quarter of 2025 and open the development in late 2026 or early 2027.