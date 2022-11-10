Trademark Completes Renovation of 2 MSF Annapolis Town Center in Maryland

Posted on by in Development, Maryland, Mixed-Use, Southeast

ANNAPOLIS, MD. — Trademark Property Co. has completed the renovation of Annapolis Town Center, a mixed-use development in Annapolis spanning 2 million square feet. Whole Foods Market and Target anchor the property, which is also home to retailers including Anthropologie, RH and Paper Source. Trademark’s improvements included the addition of green space and a new community gathering area called Green Village; a climate-controlled paseo for improved connectivity and walkability; improved signage and wayfinding; and art installations from local artists. A number of new tenants are set to open within Annapolis Town Center this year, including True Food Kitchen, Tuscan Prime, Warby Parker, Life Time Fitness, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, GABBY Summer Classics Home, Urbano Mexican Fare, Tempur Sealy and VIBE.