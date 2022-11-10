REBusinessOnline

Trademark Completes Renovation of 2 MSF Annapolis Town Center in Maryland

Posted on by in Development, Maryland, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Trademark’s improvements at Annapolis Town Center included the addition of green space and a new community gathering area called Green Village.

ANNAPOLIS, MD. — Trademark Property Co. has completed the renovation of Annapolis Town Center, a mixed-use development in Annapolis spanning 2 million square feet. Whole Foods Market and Target anchor the property, which is also home to retailers including Anthropologie, RH and Paper Source. Trademark’s improvements included the addition of green space and a new community gathering area called Green Village; a climate-controlled paseo for improved connectivity and walkability; improved signage and wayfinding; and art installations from local artists. A number of new tenants are set to open within Annapolis Town Center this year, including True Food Kitchen, Tuscan Prime, Warby Parker, Life Time Fitness, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, GABBY Summer Classics Home, Urbano Mexican Fare, Tempur Sealy and VIBE.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  