Trademark, Dillard’s Buy Longview Mall in East Texas, Plan Repositioning

LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Fort Worth-based owner-operator Trademark Property Co. and department store retailer Dillard’s have partnered to purchase Longview Mall in East Texas, with plans to undertake a repositioning The Wall Street Journal reports that the sales price was $34 million. The mall originally opened in 1978 and welcomes some 3.7 visitors annually. In addition to Dillard’s, tenants at the property include Dick’s Sporting Goods, J.C. Penney, HomeGoods, Bath & Body Works, Foot Locker, H&M, Kay Jewelers, Auntie Anne’s, Chick-fil-A and Chuck E. Cheese. The name of the seller, as well as specifics of the repositioning plan, were not disclosed.