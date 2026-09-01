Tuesday, September 1, 2026
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Longview-Mall
New retailers that will soon debut at Longview Mall include Pandora, Barnes & Noble and a Dillard’s Men’s Store. Pandora is expected to open this fall, while Dillard’s Men’s Store and Barnes & Noble will open in spring 2027.
DevelopmentLeasing ActivityRetailTexas

Trademark Provides Updates on Repositioning of 646,000 SF Longview Mall in East Texas

by Taylor Williams

LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Fort Worth-based owner-operator Trademark Property Co. has provided updates on the repositioning of the 646,000-square-foot Longview Mall in East Texas. Since acquiring the mall a year ago in partnership with department store retailer Dillard’s, Trademark has upgraded the parking lot, exterior lighting and painting, landscaping and specialty leasing retail merchandising unit. Trademark is also planning to add a new children’s play area and update the interior paintwork and seating throughout the common areas.

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