Trademark Provides Updates on Repositioning of 646,000 SF Longview Mall in East Texas

LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Fort Worth-based owner-operator Trademark Property Co. has provided updates on the repositioning of the 646,000-square-foot Longview Mall in East Texas. Since acquiring the mall a year ago in partnership with department store retailer Dillard’s, Trademark has upgraded the parking lot, exterior lighting and painting, landscaping and specialty leasing retail merchandising unit. Trademark is also planning to add a new children’s play area and update the interior paintwork and seating throughout the common areas.