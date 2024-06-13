Thursday, June 13, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
3900-Lemmon-Ave.-Dallas
Trademark plans to develop a 400-unit apartment community with retail space at 3900 Lemmon Ave. in the Oak Lawn area of Dallas.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Trademark Receives Zoning Approval for 400-Unit Multifamily Project in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Trademark Property Co. has received approval from the Dallas City Council to rezone the site at 3900 Lemmon Ave. in the Oak Lawn area. The Fort Worth-based developer plans to construct a multifamily community with more than 400 units at the corner of Lemmon Avenue and Reagan Street. The building will rise three to seven stories and encompass three acres. The preliminary design includes plans for pocket parks, an amenity terrace and a ground-floor restaurant. Dallas-based GFF is the project architect. A construction timeline has not yet been established. 

You may also like

Palladius Capital Management Buys 694-Bed Student Housing Community...

Dwight Capital Provides $58.6M HUD-Insured Loan for Amarillo...

S2 Capital Acquires 202-Unit Multifamily Property in Southwest...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 5,677 SF...

Berkadia Arranges $400M Construction Loan for Condo Development...

RealtyLink to Develop $100M Industrial Park Near Former...

JLL Secures $52.3M Construction Loan for Logistics Park...

BWE Provides $39.4M HUD Construction Loan for Pueblo...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $27M Sale of La...