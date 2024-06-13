Trademark Receives Zoning Approval for 400-Unit Multifamily Project in Dallas

DALLAS — Trademark Property Co. has received approval from the Dallas City Council to rezone the site at 3900 Lemmon Ave. in the Oak Lawn area. The Fort Worth-based developer plans to construct a multifamily community with more than 400 units at the corner of Lemmon Avenue and Reagan Street. The building will rise three to seven stories and encompass three acres. The preliminary design includes plans for pocket parks, an amenity terrace and a ground-floor restaurant. Dallas-based GFF is the project architect. A construction timeline has not yet been established.