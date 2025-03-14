Friday, March 14, 2025
AcquisitionsRetailTexas

Trademark Sells 157,791 SF Waterside Shopping Center in Southwest Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based owner-operator Trademark Property Co. has sold Waterside, a 157,791-square-foot shopping center in southwest Fort Worth. Trademark debuted Waterside, the site of which originally served as a recreational facility for General Dynamics (later known as the Lockheed Martin Recreation Association), in 2016. Whole Foods Market anchors the center, which was 98 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include REI, Tricky Fish and First Watch. Chris Gerard, Barry Brown, Erin Lazarus and Andrew Griffin of JLL represented Trademark, which sold the property in partnership with Swift Creek Real Estate Partners LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was The Georgetown Co. LLC.

