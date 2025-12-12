Trademark to Develop 150-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Celina, Texas

CELINA, TEXAS — Fort Worth-based owner-operator Trademark will develop Shawnee Trail, a 150-acre mixed-use, master-planned project that will be located at the corner of Preston Road and the Collin County Outer Loop on the northern outskirts of the metroplex. Shawnee Trail will feature a retail component that could span as much as 500,000 square feet and will be anchored by a Walmart Supercenter. Additional uses are still being determined. Trademark will develop Shawnee Trail in partnership with family holding company Glendenning 1887 and the Celina Economic Development Corp.