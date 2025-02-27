Thursday, February 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Dunham-Pointe-Cypress
Construction of the new retail and restaurant district within Dunham Pointe, a master-planned community in Cypress, is expected to begin in the fourth quarter.
DevelopmentRestaurantRetailTexas

Trademark to Develop 25-Acre Retail, Restaurant District at Dunham Pointe in Cypress, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Fort Worth-based Trademark Property Co. will develop a 25-acre retail and restaurant district within Dunham Pointe, a 1,300-acre master-planned community located in the northwestern Houston suburb of Cypress. The new district will total 205,000 square feet, and roughly 50 retail and food-and-beverage operators have already submitted preliminary lease offers for the property, according to Trademark. Construction is expected to begin in the fourth quarter, with the first openings slated for early 2027. At full build-out, Dunham Pointe will also feature more than 2,000 single-family homes and a school.

You may also like

Brinkmann, Asbury Automotive Break Ground on Porsche, Volvo...

Toyota Financial Services Signs 242,000 SF Office Lease...

Home Invest Acquires 100-Unit Apartment Complex in Del...

Alpine Residential Receives $142.7M in Financing for Jersey...

MMCC Arranges $12.9M Loan for Refinancing of Upstate...

Federal Realty Acquires 674,000 SF Retail Center in...

Bolour Associates Sells Beachfront Retail Portfolio in Hermosa...

Greenstone Partners Brokers $11.5M Sale of Multi-Tenant Commercial...

DFW Multifamily Market Defies Economic Headwinds — Here’s...