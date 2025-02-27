Trademark to Develop 25-Acre Retail, Restaurant District at Dunham Pointe in Cypress, Texas

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Fort Worth-based Trademark Property Co. will develop a 25-acre retail and restaurant district within Dunham Pointe, a 1,300-acre master-planned community located in the northwestern Houston suburb of Cypress. The new district will total 205,000 square feet, and roughly 50 retail and food-and-beverage operators have already submitted preliminary lease offers for the property, according to Trademark. Construction is expected to begin in the fourth quarter, with the first openings slated for early 2027. At full build-out, Dunham Pointe will also feature more than 2,000 single-family homes and a school.