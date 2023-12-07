Thursday, December 7, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The-Vickery-Fort-Worth
As part of the development of The Vickery, a new multifamily project in Fort Worth, Trademark will upgrade various pieces of the surrounding infrastructure, including sidewalks, lighting and public spaces.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexasWalker & Dunlop

Trademark to Develop 321-Unit Multifamily Project in Downtown Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Trademark Property Co. will develop The Vickery, a 321-unit multifamily project that will be located at the corner of Hemphill Street and West Vickery Boulevard in downtown Fort Worth. Designed by GFF and developed in partnership with SCOA Real Estate Partners, The Vickery will consist of 307 apartments, 14 townhomes and a 5,300-square-foot restaurant with a second-story lounge. Residential amenities will include a pool, rooftop lounge, coworking space and two dog parks. First United Bank provided a $61 million construction loan for the project that was arranged by Heather McClure and Jonathan Paine of Walker & Dunlop. Construction is set to begin early next year and to be complete in spring 2026.

You may also like

Goldrich Kest Purchases 14-Story Novel Midtown Apartment Tower...

Hunt Midwest, Boyd+Mox Complete 251,388 SF Speculative Industrial...

Woda Cooper, Housing Services Alliance Open Affordable Seniors...

U-Haul to Open 168,400 SF Self-Storage Facility in...

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 135,285 SF Industrial Lease...

US Med-Equip Signs 34,000 SF Office Lease in...

Matthews Real Estate Arranges Sale of 22-Unit Marsol...

United Group Receives $35M Construction Loan for Active...

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $9.2M Sale of Manhattan...