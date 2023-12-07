Trademark to Develop 321-Unit Multifamily Project in Downtown Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Trademark Property Co. will develop The Vickery, a 321-unit multifamily project that will be located at the corner of Hemphill Street and West Vickery Boulevard in downtown Fort Worth. Designed by GFF and developed in partnership with SCOA Real Estate Partners, The Vickery will consist of 307 apartments, 14 townhomes and a 5,300-square-foot restaurant with a second-story lounge. Residential amenities will include a pool, rooftop lounge, coworking space and two dog parks. First United Bank provided a $61 million construction loan for the project that was arranged by Heather McClure and Jonathan Paine of Walker & Dunlop. Construction is set to begin early next year and to be complete in spring 2026.