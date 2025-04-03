Thursday, April 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
WestBend-Residences-Fort-Worth
Trademark has closed on both the land, which currently houses an aging extended-stay hotel, and financing for WestBend Residences in Fort Worth. As part of the project, the developer plans to make infrastructure upgrades to improve walkability and vehicular access throughout the site.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Trademark to Develop 321-Unit Multifamily Project in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based owner-operator Trademark Property Co. will develop Westbend Residences, a 321-unit multifamily project that will be located in Fort Worth’s University District. The site spans 3.5 acres within Trademark’s Westbend mixed-use development that fronts the Clear Fork Trinity River. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and a few penthouses will also be available on the top floor.  Amenities will include two elevated resort-style pools, a fitness center and a dog spa, as well as 4,500 square feet of retail space. Construction is set to begin in the second quarter and to be complete in late 2026.

You may also like

Discover Multifamily, Rainier Acquire 204-Unit Property in Downtown...

EGRE Nears Completion of Renovation of 140-Unit Seniors...

Baker Katz Arranges Two Restaurant Leases for Olive...

Shorenstein Begins Renovations at 14th & Spring Office...

Metrobloks Buys Land in Miami, Plans to Develop...

Ackerman/Pioneer Land Arranges Land Sale in LaGrange, Georgia...

Halpern Enterprises Delivers Retail Strip Center in McDonough,...

Priority Capital Advisory Arranges $21M Land, Predevelopment Loan...

Joint Venture to Undertake 1.5-Acre Redevelopment Project in...