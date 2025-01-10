Friday, January 10, 2025
The-Vickery-Fort-Worth
Residents at The Vickery, a new apartment complex in Fort Worth, will have access to pickleball courts, dog parks and other open green spaces in addition to traditional multifamily amenities.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Trademark Tops Out 321-Unit Vickery Apartments in Downtown Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Trademark Property Co. has topped out The Vickery, a 321-unit multifamily project in downtown Fort Worth. Designed by GFF and developed in partnership with SCOA Real Estate Partners, The Vickery will consist of 307 apartments, 14 townhomes and a 5,300-square-foot restaurant with a second-story lounge, as well as an amenitized green space. Residential amenities will include a pool, rooftop lounge and coworking space. Construction began in February 2024 and is expected to be complete this spring.

