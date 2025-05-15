Thursday, May 15, 2025
Trademark, TriGate Capital Recapitalize Perkins Rowe Mixed-Use Village in Baton Rouge

by John Nelson

BATON ROUGE, LA. — Trademark Property Co. has recapitalized Perkins Rowe, a 518,830-square-foot mixed-use town center in Baton Rouge, with Dallas-based real estate investment manager TriGate Capital LLC. Terms of the recapitalization structure were not released. The property comprises 384,171 square feet of retail space and 134,659 square feet of Class A office space.

Trademark and TriGate plan to refresh and revitalize Perkins Rowe with improvements to the public spaces, updated signage, modernized office common areas, fresh paint, landscaping and other placemaking enhancements. Trademark, which has operated Perkins Rowe since 2016, has recently attracted tenants such as Free People, Drago’s, Tacos del Cartel and Tecovas to the development, as well as extended leases with anchor tenants including The Fresh Market and Cinemark Theatres.

