Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Lincoln-Square-Arlington
Trademark plans to begin construction on the redevelopment of Lincoln Square, a retail power center in Arlington, next summer.
DevelopmentRetailTexas

Trademark Unveils Plans for Redevelopment of 45-Acre Shopping Center in Arlington

by Taylor Williams

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Trademark Property Co. has unveiled plans for the redevelopment of Lincoln Square, a 45-acre shopping center in Arlington. The Fort Worth-based owner-operator plans to demolish about 229,000 square feet of the existing space and renovate another 65,000 square feet at the 40-year-old center beginning in the second quarter of next year. Trademark will rebrand the property as “Anthem” and redevelop it to feature 152,000 square feet of new retail and restaurant space, 125,000 square feet of office and coworking space, a hotel with up to 200 rooms and 355 apartments. Trademark acquired Lincoln Square in late 2022 and subsequently entered into a public-private partnership agreement with the City of Arlington to invest $150 million into the property’s redevelopment. Dwell Design Studio is the project architect.

