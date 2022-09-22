Trademark Welcomes New Retailers, Restaurants to WestBend in Fort Worth

The latest round of leasing brings the occupancy of WestBend in Fort Worth to 99 percent.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Trademark Property Co. has welcomed seven new tenants to WestBend, the locally based developer’s mixed-use destination in Fort Worth. Four food and beverage concepts — fast casual eatery Sweetgreen, confectionary Van Leeuwen, burger chain Shake Shack and global culinary experience Quince — are scheduled to open before the end of the year. The Shade Store, a concept that specializes in window shades and blinds, will also debut in the fourth quarter. In addition, ear piercing salon Rowan and Karl’s Fishing & Outdoors are now open. The seven new leases total 17,102 square feet.