Friday, September 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
trader-joes
Founded in 1967, Monrovia, Calif.-based Trader Joe’s operates 608 stores across 43 states.
AcquisitionsRetailSoutheastTennessee

Trader Joe’s Acquires New Grocery Store in Metro Nashville for $7.8M

by Abby Cox

MURFREESBORO, TENN. — Trader Joe’s has purchased a newly constructed retail property that it occupies in Murfreesboro, roughly 35 miles southeast of Nashville, for $7.8 million. Jordan Powell, Lisa Maki and Mike Jacobs of Avison Young represented the locally based seller, TDK Corp., in the transaction. Trader Joe’s acquired the property by exercising its right of first refusal.

The 13,050-square-foot grocery store is situated on 2.3 acres and opened earlier this year. Trader Joe’s is an outparcel to TDK’s adjacent planned development project, which will include 250 multifamily units and 30,000 square feet of office space. Founded in 1967, Monrovia, Calif.-based Trader Joe’s operates 608 stores across 43 states.

You may also like

Rise48, Elevest Capital Buy 248-Unit Shiloh Oaks Apartment...

JLL Arranges Sale of 240,166 SF Office Building...

Greysteel Brokers Sale of 76-Unit Affordable Housing Complex...

Brinkman Real Estate Sells Sundance Plaza Mixed-Use Property...

Gelt Venture Partners Acquires 142-Unit Multifamily Property in...

All for Health, Health for All Acquires 77,988...

Colliers Facilitates Sale of 102,141 SF Flex Property...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.2M Sale for Retail...

CBRE Arranges 14 Office Leases at The Grove...