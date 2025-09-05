Trader Joe’s Acquires New Grocery Store in Metro Nashville for $7.8M

MURFREESBORO, TENN. — Trader Joe’s has purchased a newly constructed retail property that it occupies in Murfreesboro, roughly 35 miles southeast of Nashville, for $7.8 million. Jordan Powell, Lisa Maki and Mike Jacobs of Avison Young represented the locally based seller, TDK Corp., in the transaction. Trader Joe’s acquired the property by exercising its right of first refusal.

The 13,050-square-foot grocery store is situated on 2.3 acres and opened earlier this year. Trader Joe’s is an outparcel to TDK’s adjacent planned development project, which will include 250 multifamily units and 30,000 square feet of office space. Founded in 1967, Monrovia, Calif.-based Trader Joe’s operates 608 stores across 43 states.