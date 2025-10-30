Trader Joe’s Opens New Store at The Avenue Peachtree City in Metro Atlanta

PEACHTREE CITY, GA. — Trader Joe’s has opened a new 13,750-square-foot grocery store at The Avenue Peachtree City, an open-air shopping center located in Peachtree City, a southern suburb of Atlanta. The store is located at 258 City Circle and represents the first location in the city for the California-based grocer.

JLL manages The Avenue Peachtree City on behalf of the owner, Memphis-based Poag Development Group. Other retailers operating at the property include Arhaus, Beignets & Brew, High Country Outfitters, HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern, Kendra Scott, Lovesac, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Motivate Studios, Rack Room Shoes, Sephora, Ted’s Montana Grill, Warby Parker and 9292 Korean BBQ.