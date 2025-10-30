Thursday, October 30, 2025
Trader Joe's has opened its newest store at The Avenue Peachtree City. (Photo courtesy of The Avenue Peachtree City)
Trader Joe’s Opens New Store at The Avenue Peachtree City in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

PEACHTREE CITY, GA. — Trader Joe’s has opened a new 13,750-square-foot grocery store at The Avenue Peachtree City, an open-air shopping center located in Peachtree City, a southern suburb of Atlanta. The store is located at 258 City Circle and represents the first location in the city for the California-based grocer.

JLL manages The Avenue Peachtree City on behalf of the owner, Memphis-based Poag Development Group. Other retailers operating at the property include Arhaus, Beignets & Brew, High Country Outfitters, HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern, Kendra Scott, Lovesac, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Motivate Studios, Rack Room Shoes, Sephora, Ted’s Montana Grill, Warby Parker and 9292 Korean BBQ.

