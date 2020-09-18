REBusinessOnline

Trader Joe’s Signs 12,995 SF Lease at Shopping Center in Richmond

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA. — Trader Joe’s has signed a 12,995-square-foot lease at Stony Point Village in Richmond. The 114,347-square-foot property is located at 3096 Stony Point Road, nine miles west of downtown Richmond. The Monrovia, Calif.-based grocer will join tenants such as Good Foods Grocery, Gelati Celesti Ice Cream and Einstein Bros. Bagels. Mount Pleasant, S.C.-based Ziff Properties Inc. owns the shopping center.

