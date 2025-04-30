Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Trader Joe’s Signs 16,975 SF Retail Lease in Northwest Oklahoma City

by Taylor Williams

OKLAHOMA CITY — Trader Joe’s has signed a 16,975-square-foot retail lease in northwest Oklahoma City for its first grocery store in the state capital and fourth in the state. The space is located within the 155,000-square-foot Rockwell-Northwest Shopping Center, and Trader Joe’s will join Hobby Lobby and Burlington as the center’s anchor tenants. Tom Blanton with Blanton Property Co. represented the California-based grocer in the lease negotiations. Elise Lopez and Jim Martin internally represented the landlord, JAH Realty. A tentative opening date has not yet been determined.

