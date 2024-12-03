Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Trader Joe's is the latest retailer to join the tenant roster at Halcyon, RocaPoint Partners' mixed-use development in metro Atlanta's Forsyth County.
Trader Joe’s to Open 13,500 SF Grocery Store at Halcyon Mixed-Use Development in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

ALPHARETTA, GA. — RocaPoint Partners has announced that Trader Joe’s will open a new 13,500-square-foot grocery store at Halcyon, a mixed-use development in the north Atlanta region of Forsyth County. Located in Alpharetta near the Big Creek Greenway trail, the grocery store will be situated next to the new Chick-fil-A as part of the third phase of Halcyon, which recently celebrated its fifth anniversary of operation. Other committed tenants of Halcyon’s Phase III include Chewy Vet Care, Chase Bank and Five Guys.

Halcyon’s also includes The Village Green central gathering space for events, offices for Morgan Stanley, an Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel, CMX CInebistro, X-Golf, a food hall, Cherry Street Brewpub and several shops and restaurants. The new Halcyon store will bring the number of Trader Joe’s locations in metro Atlanta to eight.

