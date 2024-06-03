Trader Joe’s to Open 14,000 SF Store at Sweetgrass Corner in Metro Charleston

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Trader Joe’s has signed a lease to open a new store at Sweetgrass Corner, a 90,000-square-foot shopping center located in Mount Pleasant, roughly five miles outside downtown Charleston. The grocer will occupy 14,000 square feet at the property, which is owned by Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. (CRC).

Trader Joe’s, which operates more than 570 stores throughout the country, will be situated within a portion of the space left vacant by the closure of BI-LO in 2019. The new lease brings the center’s occupancy to 82 percent. CRC acquired Sweetgrass Corner in spring 2022. An opening date for the store was not disclosed.