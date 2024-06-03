Monday, June 3, 2024
Continental Realty Corp. owns Sweetgrass Corner in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Leasing ActivityRetailSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Trader Joe’s to Open 14,000 SF Store at Sweetgrass Corner in Metro Charleston

by John Nelson

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Trader Joe’s has signed a lease to open a new store at Sweetgrass Corner, a 90,000-square-foot shopping center located in Mount Pleasant, roughly five miles outside downtown Charleston. The grocer will occupy 14,000 square feet at the property, which is owned by Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. (CRC).

Trader Joe’s, which operates more than 570 stores throughout the country, will be situated within a portion of the space left vacant by the closure of BI-LO in 2019. The new lease brings the center’s occupancy to 82 percent. CRC acquired Sweetgrass Corner in spring 2022. An opening date for the store was not disclosed.

