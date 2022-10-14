Tradewater Signs 3,565 SF Office Lease in Chicago’s West Fulton Market

The former industrial building at 1550 W. Carroll Ave. has been converted into office space.

CHICAGO — Tradewater has signed a 3,565-square-foot office lease at the historic Auxiliary Building in Chicago’s West Fulton Market. The 90,000-square-foot building is located at 1550 W. Carroll Ave. Formerly an industrial building that served as the main factory for H.C. Evans & Co., the 100-year-old property was recently converted into office space. H.C. Evans & Co. was a manufacturer of casino equipment, pinball machines and jukeboxes. Tradewater works to prevent the emission of greenhouse gases. Zach Pruitt and Nicholas Schaefer of Cawley Chicago represented the private landlord. Dan Arends of Colliers represented the tenant.