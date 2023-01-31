REBusinessOnline

Tradewind, ERC Holdings Underway on 150-Unit Multifamily Project in Oklahoma City

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Oklahoma, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — A partnership between Houston-based developer Tradewind Properties and Arkansas-based ERC Holdings is underway on construction of PURE OKC, a 150-unit multifamily project in Oklahoma City. Located within the 24-acre Brookstone Village master-planned development on the city’s southwest side, PURE OKC will offer one- and two-bedroom units that will be housed across four three-story buildings. Courtyard Block & Building is designing the project, and Pick-It Construction Inc. is serving as the general contractor. Greystar will manage the property. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy this fall.





