Tradewinds Capital Acquires Laveen Park Place Shopping Center in Phoenix for $40.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

Sprouts Farmers Market, TJ Maxx and Michaels are tenants at Laveen Park Plaza, a 109,219-square-foot shopping center in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Tradewinds Capital LP, a private investor out of Alberta, Canada, has purchased the newly constructed Laveen Park Place, a Class A shopping center located in the Laveen neighborhood of Phoenix. LB 59th LLC, an entity formed by Phoenix-based Kitchell Corp., sold the property for $40.3 million.

Built in phases between 2019 and 2022, Laveen Park Place offers 109,219 square feet of retail space on 17.5 acres at the southeast corner of Loop 202 and Baseline Road. Sprouts Farmers Market, TJ Maxx and Michaels are tenants at the fully occupied shopping center.

Michael Hackett and Ryan Schubert of Cushman & Wakefield’s Phoenix office represented the seller in the deal.