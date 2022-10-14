REBusinessOnline

Tradewinds Capital Acquires Laveen Park Place Shopping Center in Phoenix for $40.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

Laveen-Park-Place-Phoenix-AZ

Sprouts Farmers Market, TJ Maxx and Michaels are tenants at Laveen Park Plaza, a 109,219-square-foot shopping center in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Tradewinds Capital LP, a private investor out of Alberta, Canada, has purchased the newly constructed Laveen Park Place, a Class A shopping center located in the Laveen neighborhood of Phoenix. LB 59th LLC, an entity formed by Phoenix-based Kitchell Corp., sold the property for $40.3 million.

Built in phases between 2019 and 2022, Laveen Park Place offers 109,219 square feet of retail space on 17.5 acres at the southeast corner of Loop 202 and Baseline Road. Sprouts Farmers Market, TJ Maxx and Michaels are tenants at the fully occupied shopping center.

Michael Hackett and Ryan Schubert of Cushman & Wakefield’s Phoenix office represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  