Tradition Holdings Breaks Ground on 343,371 SF Industrial Project in Belton, Texas

BELTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer Tradition Holdings has broken ground on 14/35 Belton Crossing, a 343,371-square-foot industrial project in Belton, located outside of Temple in Central Texas. The development will consist of four buildings ranging in size from 70,000 to 115,000 square feet on a 27.5-acre site. Building features will include 32- to 36-foot clear heights, 180-foot truck court depths and parking for 74 trailers and roughly 400 cars. KBC Advisors will market the project for lease. Powers Brown Architecture is designing the project, and ARCO/Murray is the general contractor. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2024.