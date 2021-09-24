REBusinessOnline

Tradition Senior Living Begins Work on 309-Unit Facility in Fort Worth

Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

The-Tradition-Clearfork-Fort-Worth

A soft opening for The Tradition-Clearfork in Fort Worth will be held in spring 2023, with final completion scheduled for summer 2023.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Developer and operator Tradition Senior Living has begun construction on a 309-unit facility within the 270-acre Clearfork mixed-use development in Fort Worth. The Tradition-Clearfork will offer independent living, memory care and assisted living services. The property’s 214 independent living residences and 95 acute and memory care units will be available in one- and two-bedroom formats and will range in size from 880 to 2,200 square feet. Residents will have access to 24-hour concierge and valet services, secure parking and transportation options. Common areas will include lounges, card rooms, a movie theater, fitness center, pool and other spaces for daily social activities and wellness programs. Completion is slated for summer 2023.

