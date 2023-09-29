Friday, September 29, 2023
Tradition Senior Living Completes 297-Unit Project in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Developer and operator Tradition Senior Living has completed construction on a 297-unit project within the 270-acre Clearfork mixed-use development in Fort Worth. The Tradition-Clearfork offers 214 independent living residences and 95 assisted living and memory care units. Residences come in one- and two-bedroom formats and range in size from 880 to 2,200 square feet. Residents have access to 24-hour concierge and valet services, secure parking and transportation options. Common areas include lounges, card rooms, a movie theater, fitness center, pool and other spaces for daily social activities and wellness programs. Jackson & Ryan Architects designed the project, and Rogers-O’Brien Construction served as general contractor.

