REBusinessOnline

Trailbreak Partners Acquires Confluence at Three Springs Apartments in Durango, Colorado for $35.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Confluence-Three-Springs-Apts-Durango-CO

Confluence at Three Springs Apartments in Durango, Colo., features 171 apartments, commercial retail space, direct hiking trail access, a playground and outdoor cooking areas.

DURANGO, COLO. — Trailbreak Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm, has purchased Confluence at Three Springs Apartments, located at 150 Confluence Ave. in Durango. GF Properties Group sold the asset for $35.2 million.

Built in 2016 and 2018, Confluence at Three Springs features 171 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments and three commercial tenants, including a Mexican restaurant, a yoga studio and a bridal boutique. Community amenities include direct hiking trail access, playground, outdoor cooking areas, seating and a resident lounge.

Josh Simon and Rob Bova of JLL Capital Markets worked on behalf of the buyer to secure a 10-year, fixed-rate loan through Freddie Mac.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
23
Webinar: Package Management — Best Practices for On- and Off-Campus Student Housing in the COVID-19 Era
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  