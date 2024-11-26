Trailbreak Partners, Quannah Partners Buy Kabin Apartments at TAXI in Denver

DENVER — Trailbreak Partners and Quannah Partners have acquired Kabin Apartments, a multifamily building located within Zeppelin Development’s TAXI project in Denver’s River North Art District (RiNo). The partnership purchased the community from Zeppelin Development for an undisclosed price.

Located at 2095 31st St., Kabin Apartments offers 194 residences. The 28-acre mixed-use TAXI Campus features 10 buildings, more than 110 businesses, including BOA Technology’s global headquarters, and more than 350 full-time residents. Campus-wide amenities include a shipping container pool, sand volleyball court, community gardens, bike storage, dog parks, retail spaces, 24/7 security and a 7,000-square-foot fitness center.

Dorit Fischer and Hayden Hirschfeld of NAI Shames Makovsky represented Zeppelin Development in the deal.