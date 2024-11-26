Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Kabin-Apts-Denver-CO
The 194-unit Kabin Apartments building is situated within the 28-acre mixed-use TAXI Campus in Denver’s River North Art District (RiNo).
AcquisitionsColoradoMultifamilyWestern

Trailbreak Partners, Quannah Partners Buy Kabin Apartments at TAXI in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — Trailbreak Partners and Quannah Partners have acquired Kabin Apartments, a multifamily building located within Zeppelin Development’s TAXI project in Denver’s River North Art District (RiNo). The partnership purchased the community from Zeppelin Development for an undisclosed price.

Located at 2095 31st St., Kabin Apartments offers 194 residences. The 28-acre mixed-use TAXI Campus features 10 buildings, more than 110 businesses, including BOA Technology’s global headquarters, and more than 350 full-time residents. Campus-wide amenities include a shipping container pool, sand volleyball court, community gardens, bike storage, dog parks, retail spaces, 24/7 security and a 7,000-square-foot fitness center.

Dorit Fischer and Hayden Hirschfeld of NAI Shames Makovsky represented Zeppelin Development in the deal.

You may also like

CIP Real Estate Sells 138,697 SF Inland Empire’s...

PMB, Springs Living Complete Development of 250-Unit Senior...

Standard, TCC Sell 217,000 SF Industrial Facility in...

McShane to Build 72-Unit Senior Living Community in...

SPHERE Investments Acquires 66,143 SF PAM Health Rehabilitation...

HALL Structured Finance Provides $58.9M Construction Loan for...

Palladium USA Breaks Ground on $33M Affordable Housing...

JLL Arranges $100.6M Sale of New Bulk Industrial...

Weitzman Brokers Sale of 17,657 SF Bowling Alley...