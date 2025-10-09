Trailbreak Partners Receives $37.1M Refinancing for Denver Multifamily Property

DENVER — Trailbreak Partners has obtained $37.1 million in construction takeout financing for Ridian Apartments, a 132,000-square-foot multifamily community in Denver. Rob Bova led the JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team that secured the floating-rate loan through an insurance company’s debt fund for the borrower.

Completed in 2025, Ridian Apartments features 123 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, including 12 affordable units restricted to households earning up to 80 percent of the area median income. Units feature premium finishes, including chef-inspired kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, in-unit washers/dryers, frameless glass shower doors and keyless entry, with select units offering private patios or balconies.

Community amenities include a resort-style pool and hot tub, rooftop lounge with 360-degree mountain and city views, a fitness center and clubhouse with coworking spaces. Additionally, the property offers covered garage parking, 24-hour security monitoring and package lockers.