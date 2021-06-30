REBusinessOnline

Trammel Crow, Clarion to Develop 1.1 MSF Build-to-Suit Facility for Ace Hardware in Jefferson, Georgia

Ace Hardware

JEFFERSON, GA. — Trammell Crow Co. and its joint venture partner Clarion Partners LLC have released plans for a new distribution center for Ace Hardware Corp. as part of the Jefferson Mill Business Park in Atlanta’s I-85 Northeast submarket. Ace Hardware, a retailer of convenience hardware products based in Oak Brook, Ill., will lease a 1.1 million-square-foot building when construction is complete in the second quarter of 2022.

Located at 1231 Hog Mountain Road in Jefferson, the build-to-suit facility will include 28,000 square feet of office space, 400 car parking spaces and 300 trailer parking spaces. The building will be expandable by an additional 460,000 square feet, and the property will serve as one of Ace Hardware’s retail support centers.

David Lind of CBRE represented Ace Hardware in the lease negotiations. Ben Logue and Price Weaver of Colliers International represented the landlords.

2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews