Trammell Crow Breaks Ground on 285,131 SF Cowden Logistics Center in Tolleson, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

Cowden Logistics Center in Tolleson, Ariz., will feature 285,131 square feet of logistics and industrial space.

TOLLESON, ARIZ. — The Phoenix Business Unit of Trammell Crow Co., along with capital partner Clarion Partners, has started construction of Cowden Logistics Center in Tolleson.

Situated on 16 acres at 420 S. 104th Ave., the industrial project will bring 285,131 square feet of logistics space to Phoenix’s Southwest Valley submarket. The facility will feature 36-foot clear heights, 237 car parking stalls, 41 trailer parking stalls, five points of ingress and egress, R-38 insulation and an ESFR sprinkler system.

The project team includes Butler Design Group as architect and Wespac Construction as general contractor. Phil Haenel, Mike Haenel and Andy Markham of Cushman & Wakefield are handling leasing for the project.