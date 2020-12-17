REBusinessOnline

Trammell Crow Breaks Ground on 285,131 SF Cowden Logistics Center in Tolleson, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

Cowden-Logistics-Center-Tolleson-AZ

Cowden Logistics Center in Tolleson, Ariz., will feature 285,131 square feet of logistics and industrial space.

TOLLESON, ARIZ. — The Phoenix Business Unit of Trammell Crow Co., along with capital partner Clarion Partners, has started construction of Cowden Logistics Center in Tolleson.

Situated on 16 acres at 420 S. 104th Ave., the industrial project will bring 285,131 square feet of logistics space to Phoenix’s Southwest Valley submarket. The facility will feature 36-foot clear heights, 237 car parking stalls, 41 trailer parking stalls, five points of ingress and egress, R-38 insulation and an ESFR sprinkler system.

The project team includes Butler Design Group as architect and Wespac Construction as general contractor. Phil Haenel, Mike Haenel and Andy Markham of Cushman & Wakefield are handling leasing for the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  