Trammell Crow Breaks Ground on 362,000 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Nampa, Idaho

Posted on by in Development, Idaho, Industrial, Western

Kings-Road-Commerce-Center-Nampa-ID

Located in Nampa, Idaho, Kings Road Commerce Center will feature three buildings offering a total of 362,000 square feet of speculative industrial space.

NAMPA, IDAHO — Trammell Crow Co. has broken ground on Kings Road Commerce Center, a speculative, Class A manufacturing and logistics space in Nampa.

Slated for completion in fourth-quarter 2022, Kings Road Commerce Center will feature three buildings offering a total of 362,000 square feet of space. The rear-load buildings will range in size from 99,664 square feet to 150,735 square feet and will accommodate tenants of 25,000 square feet up to 150,000 square feet. The facility will feature 30- to 32-foot clear heights, 60-foot speed bays, 50-foot column spacing, 35 trailer stalls and 557 auto stalls.

The project team includes Ware Malcomb as architect, Kimley Horn as civil engineer and ESI Construction as general contractor. Jake Miller and Harrison Sawyer of CBRE will handle leasing at the development.

