Trammell Crow Breaks Ground on 588,000 SF Industrial Project in Lehigh Valley

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Construction of Lehigh Valley Trade Center III is slated for a late 2023 completion.

BETHLEHEM, PA. — Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co. has broken ground on Lehigh Valley Trade Center III, a 588,000-square-foot industrial project in the Eastern Pennsylvania city of Bethlehem. The project comprises two single-story buildings that are expected to be complete in late 2023. Trammell Crow Co. is also nearing completion of Lehigh Valley Trade Center II, a 527,000-square-foot, cross-dock facility that features a clear height of 40 feet, 119 dock doors, 250 car parking spaces and 154 trailer parking spaces. Trammell Crow is developing both properties in partnership with New York-based Clarion Partners. Peak Construction is serving as the general contractor for the project, and KSS Architects is designing the facility.

