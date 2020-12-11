Trammell Crow Breaks Ground on 676,860 SF Industrial Project in Metro Houston

The fifth and final phase of Park 8Ninety in Missouri City will total 676,860 square feet.

MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS — Trammell Crow Co. has broken ground on Phase V of Park 8Ninety, a project that will add 676,860 square feet of Class A industrial space across three buildings in Missouri City, a southwestern suburb of Houston. Trammell Crow is co-developing the fifth and final of the 129-acre project with Canada-based Artis REIT. Designed by Powers Brown Architecture, the Phase V buildings will offer 28- to 36-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems and ample car and trailer parking. Burton Construction is the general contractor for the project, and Boyd Commercial is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2021.