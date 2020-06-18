Trammell Crow Breaks Ground on 850,000 SF Amazon Fulfillment Center in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

RICHMOND, TEXAS — Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co. has broken ground on an 850,000-square-foot fulfillment center for Amazon in Richmond, a southwestern suburb of Houston, a project that is expected to bring about 1,000 new jobs to the region. The property will be situated on 93.5 acres at 10507 Harlem Road and is expected to open in 2021. Ware Malcomb is designing the project, and Graycor Construction Co. is the general contractor. Other project partners include engineering firms HAS & Associates, Langan Engineering, Jordon & Skala Engineers and Harrington Group Inc. Tony Patronella and Jeanie Gibbs of locally based firm Read King represented the seller of the land. Stephen Schneidau of Cushman & Wakefield and Matt O’Brian of KBC Advisors represented the buyer.