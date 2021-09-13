REBusinessOnline

Trammell Crow Breaks Ground on Phase I of 130-Acre Weiser Business Park in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Weiser-Business-Park-Houston

The first phase of Weiser Business Park in Houston will consist of three speculative building totaling 557,490 square feet that are expected to be complete in the second quarter of next year.

HOUSTON — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has broken ground on Phase I of Weiser Business Park, a speculative industrial redevelopment project located at the site of a former airport in northwest Houston. The first phase of the 130-acre development will center on the delivery of three buildings totaling 557,490 square feet. The first and smallest building will feature 28-foot clear heights and 128 vehicle parking spaces. The second and third buildings will both span more than 200,000 square feet and offer 32-foot clear heights while also having nearly 500 combined parking spaces. Completion of Phase I is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022. TCC has tapped Lee & Associates to lease the buildings. Construction of a fourth building that will span approximately 520,000 square feet and have 36-foot clear heights is set to begin early next year.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews