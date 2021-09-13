Trammell Crow Breaks Ground on Phase I of 130-Acre Weiser Business Park in Northwest Houston

The first phase of Weiser Business Park in Houston will consist of three speculative building totaling 557,490 square feet that are expected to be complete in the second quarter of next year.

HOUSTON — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has broken ground on Phase I of Weiser Business Park, a speculative industrial redevelopment project located at the site of a former airport in northwest Houston. The first phase of the 130-acre development will center on the delivery of three buildings totaling 557,490 square feet. The first and smallest building will feature 28-foot clear heights and 128 vehicle parking spaces. The second and third buildings will both span more than 200,000 square feet and offer 32-foot clear heights while also having nearly 500 combined parking spaces. Completion of Phase I is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022. TCC has tapped Lee & Associates to lease the buildings. Construction of a fourth building that will span approximately 520,000 square feet and have 36-foot clear heights is set to begin early next year.