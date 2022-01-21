REBusinessOnline

Trammell Crow, CBRE Break Ground on Spec 606,343 SF Logistics Center in Tracy, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Tracy-Logistics-Center-Tracy-CA

Located in Tracy, Calif. Tracy Logistics Center will feature 606,343 square feet of speculative industrial space.

TRACY, CALIF. — A joint venture between Trammell Crow Co. and CBRE Investment Management, on behalf of one of its investment funds, has broken ground on Tracy 205 Logistics Center, a logistics facility in the Northern California city of Tracy.

Slated for completion in late 2022, the cross-dock building will feature 606,343 square feet of speculative industrial space with 40-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck courts, 56-foot by 60-foot column spacing, LED and sky lighting and an ESFR system.

The project team includes HPA Architecture, Kier & Wright and Big D Pacific Builders. Tom Davis, Bob Taylor and Dan Davis of CBRE Central Valley will lead leasing efforts for the project.

