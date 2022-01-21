Trammell Crow, CBRE Break Ground on Spec 606,343 SF Logistics Center in Tracy, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Located in Tracy, Calif. Tracy Logistics Center will feature 606,343 square feet of speculative industrial space.

TRACY, CALIF. — A joint venture between Trammell Crow Co. and CBRE Investment Management, on behalf of one of its investment funds, has broken ground on Tracy 205 Logistics Center, a logistics facility in the Northern California city of Tracy.

Slated for completion in late 2022, the cross-dock building will feature 606,343 square feet of speculative industrial space with 40-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck courts, 56-foot by 60-foot column spacing, LED and sky lighting and an ESFR system.

The project team includes HPA Architecture, Kier & Wright and Big D Pacific Builders. Tom Davis, Bob Taylor and Dan Davis of CBRE Central Valley will lead leasing efforts for the project.