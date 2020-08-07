Trammell Crow, CBRE Global Investors Buy 24-Acre Site in Silicon Valley for Industrial Development

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Development, Industrial, Western

MORGAN HILL, CALIF. — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) and Los Angeles-based CBRE Global Investors have acquired a fully entitled, 24-acre land site within Morgan Hill Ranch Business Park in Morgan Hill. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The buyers plan to develop up to 440,000 square feet of light industrial space across five Class A buildings at the site. Dallas-based TCC plans to submit a development application for the new project to the City of Morgan Hill during the third quarter. The intended project is consistent with the existing development agreement for the land.